Swiss National Bank Sells 38,300 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Ventas worth $68,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.96 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

