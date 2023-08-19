Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cooper Companies worth $73,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $368.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

