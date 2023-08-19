Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Insulet worth $87,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Insulet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 155.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91,863 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.19. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $204.26 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

