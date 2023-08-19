Swiss National Bank Sells 7,100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $87,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $431.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.