Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of J. M. Smucker worth $66,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SJM opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.