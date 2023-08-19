Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $75,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

