Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $426.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

