Synopsys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,395 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical volume of 1,460 call options.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.61. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 19.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.