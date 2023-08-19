T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

