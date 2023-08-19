Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 107 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.62) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

