Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $8.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several research firms have commented on TSHA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.92 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,990.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,990.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

