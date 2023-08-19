TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$0.25

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

