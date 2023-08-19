Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $66,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,290,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

TECK opened at $39.09 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

