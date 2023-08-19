Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Teledyne Technologies worth $83,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $403.57 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.57 and a 200-day moving average of $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.