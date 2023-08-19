Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TELDF

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.