TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Shares of WULF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

