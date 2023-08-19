TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WULF. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

