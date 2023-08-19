Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,234,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $667,690 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

