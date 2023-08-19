The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.15 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

