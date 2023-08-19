The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The Arena Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
The Arena Group Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:AREN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.29. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Arena Group by 548.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Arena Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,581,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 988,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 3,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
