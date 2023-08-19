The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The Arena Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AREN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.29. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $103,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,261,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 57,399 shares of company stock valued at $199,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Arena Group by 548.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Arena Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,581,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 988,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Arena Group by 3,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Arena Group

(Get Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.