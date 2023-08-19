The Macerich Company to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

