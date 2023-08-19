Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,489 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $92,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $34,321,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 484,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,632 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

