Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,459.86 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,479.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,508.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.