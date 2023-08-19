Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 15,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 402,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SBT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.76. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

