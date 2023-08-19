Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 347 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after buying an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

