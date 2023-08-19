Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608,101 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in UBS Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,389,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,248,000 after purchasing an additional 992,136 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

