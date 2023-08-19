Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AZO opened at $2,459.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,479.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,508.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

