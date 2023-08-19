Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,513,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 820,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

