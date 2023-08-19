Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.13 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

