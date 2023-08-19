Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Mitek Systems worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.01 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

