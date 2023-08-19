Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

