Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $484.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

