Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

