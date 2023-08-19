Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $10.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

