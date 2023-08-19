Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 136,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

