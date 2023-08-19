Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Riskified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Down 1.6 %

Riskified stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.