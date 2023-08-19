Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $420.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

