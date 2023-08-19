Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,856,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

