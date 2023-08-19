Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,055 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

