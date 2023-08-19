Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,055 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

