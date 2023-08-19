Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,777 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

VOYA opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

