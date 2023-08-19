Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 538 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

EL stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

