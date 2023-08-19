Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $401.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.