Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $9,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 696,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 622,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Riskified Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

