Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,665 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $64,910,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,397 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,725,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,614,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,656 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.