Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 139,155 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 309.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,155 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $44,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

