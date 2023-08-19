Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 422 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.