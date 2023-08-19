Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $758,000 Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 1,410.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in New Relic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Relic

New Relic Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.