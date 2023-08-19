Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

