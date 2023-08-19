Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total value of $156,002.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average is $276.30.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

